Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

