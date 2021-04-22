Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sika currently has an average rating of Buy.

Sika stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Sika has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

