Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Purchases C$41,650.00 in Stock

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$41,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,650.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

