SilverBow Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SBOW opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

