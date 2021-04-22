Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $195.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $794.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $797.37 million, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $813.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 634,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

