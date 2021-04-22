Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $159,737.99 and $24.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,759,363 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.