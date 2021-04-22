SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

SITC stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

