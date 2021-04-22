Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 0.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 21,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.