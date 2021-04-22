Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 827 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.14. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.54. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

