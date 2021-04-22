Sky Investment Group LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

