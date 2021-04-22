Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

