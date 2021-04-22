Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 105,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

