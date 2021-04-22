Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

