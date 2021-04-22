SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 1,393,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

