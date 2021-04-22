Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$297.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.
About Slate Office REIT
