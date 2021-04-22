Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$297.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

