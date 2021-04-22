SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $231.39 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

