SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $546.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.70 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

