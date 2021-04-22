Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $14.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.13. 2,191,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

