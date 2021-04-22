SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SLM stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

