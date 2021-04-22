Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report $10.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $11.02 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $63.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.65 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 352,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

