Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $47.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,467. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.