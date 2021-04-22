Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $919,008.78 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

Shares of SNAP opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

