SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $276.40 and last traded at $269.43. Approximately 9,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,099,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.09.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

