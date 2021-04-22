Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.13. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.