Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. 390,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,796. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.