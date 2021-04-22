S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $428.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as high as $382.71 and last traded at $381.04, with a volume of 7160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

