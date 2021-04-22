SparkPoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.07 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $94.07 million and $5.98 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.