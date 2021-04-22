SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Raised by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 3.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $115.99. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,903. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68.

