SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

SPIB stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

