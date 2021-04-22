SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,886 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,478,000 after buying an additional 520,077 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,095,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after buying an additional 293,296 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,043,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

