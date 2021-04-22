Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NYSE:SR opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

