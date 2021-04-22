Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 204,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

