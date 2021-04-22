Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 204,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Earnings History for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

