Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

