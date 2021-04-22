Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,810. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a 200-day moving average of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 987.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

