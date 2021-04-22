Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.36

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRLP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $627.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

