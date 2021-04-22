Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Gap Up to $39.93

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.93, but opened at $41.75. Sprott shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.38.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $413,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sprott by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

