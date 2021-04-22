Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00.

Square stock opened at $245.25 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

