Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Check-Cap Ltd. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

