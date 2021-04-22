Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,281 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

