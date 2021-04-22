Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.