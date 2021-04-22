Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,400 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.