Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

