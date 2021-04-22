Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

