Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

