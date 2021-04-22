Stakenet Market Cap Reaches $45.97 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and $199,971.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00545282 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00257445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005954 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003661 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027988 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,571,048 coins and its circulating supply is 116,032,010 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

