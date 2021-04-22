Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STND. Strs Ohio grew its position in Standard AVB Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard AVB Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 137,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period.

STND opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

