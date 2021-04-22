Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.13

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 19677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
