Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 62,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

