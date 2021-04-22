State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.