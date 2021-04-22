State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.45 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

JAZZ opened at $169.79 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

